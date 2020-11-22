TikTok's first user to hit 100 million followers is Charli D'Amelio
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Charli D'Amelio's meteoric rise on TikTok just hit a milestone that no one else has so far: 100 million followers.
It's a huge number for the platform, where no other user even comes close to D'Amelio's follow count. The second most followed account on TikTok as of Nov. 22, 2020 is Addison Rae, who currently stands at 69.6...
Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table disagreement went viral.