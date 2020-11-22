Global  
 

TikTok's first user to hit 100 million followers is Charli D'Amelio

Mashable Sunday, 22 November 2020
Charli D'Amelio's meteoric rise on TikTok just hit a milestone that no one else has so far: 100 million followers.

It's a huge number for the platform, where no other user even comes close to D'Amelio's follow count. The second most followed account on TikTok as of Nov. 22, 2020 is Addison Rae, who currently stands at 69.6...
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash 01:51

 Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table disagreement went viral.

