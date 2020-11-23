Global  
 

Get a year of PlayStation Plus for $15 off at Amazon for Black Friday

Mashable Monday, 23 November 2020
*SAVE $15: *Play online and gain access to a bevy of free games with a membership to PlayStation Plus — it's $15 off for a one-year subscription during Amazon's Black Friday sale. 

Whether you were able to score a PlayStation 5 before they all sold out or not, having a membership to...
