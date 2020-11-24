Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk's pile of money is now bigger than Bill Gates's pile of money

Mashable Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
In the battle of rich, white dudes becoming even richer, Elon Musk is winning. 

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has overtaken Bill Gates to become the second richest man in the world, behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Bloomberg has assessed. 

This is due to Tesla stock recently soaring after becoming part of the S&P 500 index,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Musk $8 Billion From Overtaking Gates [Video]

Musk $8 Billion From Overtaking Gates

Business Insider reports that Elon Musk is $8 billion away from surpassing Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person. This week Musk's wealth has continued to climb. Musks networth hit $114..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
SpaceX to Build Satellite Mega Constellation for Mars Colony [Video]

SpaceX to Build Satellite Mega Constellation for Mars Colony

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — Following up on his plans to transport one million people to Mars by 2050, Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, has now declared that it will also send hundreds of satellites to Mars..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:12Published
Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead' [Video]

Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'

Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:18Published