Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ZenMate VPN is extending subscriptions for free this Black Friday

Mashable Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
*SAVE 79%:* A one-year subscription to [INS: ZenMate VPN :INS] is on sale for £1.99 per month as of Nov. 25, and includes an extra six months for free.

--------------------

This is the best time of the year to invest in a VPN, with all the leading providers offering their best deals around Black Friday. The only...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Get $90 off and free shipping on delicious meals with Green Chef’s Black Friday steal [Video]

Get $90 off and free shipping on delicious meals with Green Chef’s Black Friday steal

The holidays are upon us, but don’t wait for the New Year to start eating clean. Green Chef is a meal subscription service with simple, ready-to-make meal kits that cater to all sorts of dietary..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

NordVPN is extending subscriptions for free this Black Friday

 *SAVE 68%:* A two-year subscription to NordVPN is on sale for £2.86 per month as of Nov. 20, and includes an extra three months for free. ...
Mashable

Unlock the web with CyberGhost VPN's shocking Black Friday deal

 *SAVE 82%:* A three-year subscription to CyberGhost VPN is on sale for £1.99 per month as of Nov. 22, and includes an extra three months for free. ...
Mashable