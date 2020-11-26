Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's iconic fanny pack look revived in huge Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon

Mashable Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was pretty lame this year due to coronavirus precautions. 

But one balloon stood out during the scaled-down event that made a small crowd of paradegoers wish they had just stayed home. 

Towering above the shortened parade route, which was designed mostly for a TV audience, floated Dwayne...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic

Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic 01:58

 The pandemic is disrupting many holiday traditions, including the balloon inflation for the big parade. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how people are kicking off a holiday season like no other.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a lot different in 2020 than in years past [Video]

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a lot different in 2020 than in years past

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marched on Thursday with many performances despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:44Published
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Keeping Holiday Magic Alive [Video]

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Keeping Holiday Magic Alive

Like all things 2020, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year. But Macy's still wants to bring the magic of the season alive, just in a safer way. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Herald..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:51Published
America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit goes virtual [Video]

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit goes virtual

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit is going virtual this year, a change people didn't see coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:37Published