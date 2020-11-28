Don't miss the best deals from Lovehoney's Black Friday sale

Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

*SAVE UP TO 50%:* Save on sex toys and lingerie in Lovehoney's Black Friday sale, with deals live until midnight on Nov. 29.



--------------------



We have already made plenty of noise about Lovehoney's impressive Black Friday sale, and we're going to shout about it just once more. You can save up to 50% on a wide...