Salesforce is buying Slack for $28 billion

The Next Web Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
In one of the most notable tech acquisitions of recent years, Salesforce will buy Slack for approximately $27.7 billion. It’s Salesforce’s biggest purchase ever, and a shot in the arm for Slack, which has been facing increasing competition from platforms like Microsoft Teams. In the announcement post, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says: “This is a match made in heaven. Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I’m thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes.” Meanwhile, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield says: “As…

This story continues at The Next Web

