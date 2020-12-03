A third monolith has now appeared in California Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

First we had the Utah monolith. Then we had the one in Romania. Now a third monolith has appeared, this time on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.



The 10 foot tall metal structure was discovered at the top of the mountain on Wednesday morning, with hiker Ray Johnson telling The Atascadero News it has not been there the... 👓 View full article

