YouTube is now streaming James Bond movies for FREE (in the US)

Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

There are a few franchises that are Christmas classics despite having little or nothing to do about the festive season. Think Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, or Star Wars — but these movies come with a problem: you have to pay to watch them. But there’s one festive film franchise you aren’t gonna have that problem with: the James Bond movies. Why? Because, for some unknown reason, YouTube is hosting 21 of the famous spy movies that you can watch totally free. Well, if you’re in the US. Or, you know, have access to a VPN. The majority of the James Bond movies are included, but unfortunately…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: YouTube