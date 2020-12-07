Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YouTube is now streaming James Bond movies for FREE (in the US)

The Next Web Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
There are a few franchises that are Christmas classics despite having little or nothing to do about the festive season. Think Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, or Star Wars — but these movies come with a problem: you have to pay to watch them. But there’s one festive film franchise you aren’t gonna have that problem with: the James Bond movies. Why? Because, for some unknown reason, YouTube is hosting 21 of the famous spy movies that you can watch totally free. Well, if you’re in the US. Or, you know, have access to a VPN. The majority of the James Bond movies are included, but unfortunately…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: YouTube
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: YouTube Streaming James Bond Movies For Free

YouTube Streaming James Bond Movies For Free 00:30

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Drummer Thomas Pridgen Breaks Down Drumming Scenes from Movies [Video]

Drummer Thomas Pridgen Breaks Down Drumming Scenes from Movies

Former drummer (The Mars Volta, Suicidal Tendencies, Thundercat) Thomas Pridgen breaks down drumming scenes from movies, including 'Whiplash,' 'Drumline,' 'Step Brothers,' 'Wayne's World,' 'This is..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 34:23Published
Saw Timeline Explained [Video]

Saw Timeline Explained

Come for the gore, stay for the complex, ever-expanding narrative! In this video, we’ll be piecing together the full story from the “Saw” franchise in chronological order.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:30Published

Related news from verified sources

You can watch 21 James Bond movies for free on YouTube

 Back in 2018, Google’s main video service started offering ad-supported films that anybody can stream. YouTube is now expanding that catalog by making the...
9to5Google Also reported by •betanewsUpworthyengadgetThe Verge