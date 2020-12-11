Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emily Blunt's 'Wild Mountain Thyme' might secretly be the strangest movie of 2020

Mashable Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Good new movies aren't hard to come by, even in a year as strange as 2020, and neither are bad ones. But it's not every week you stumble upon a film so baffling that you forget about "good" or "bad" completely, and know only that you need to talk about it immediately with anyone you can.

Wild Mountain Thyme, written and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Wild Mountain Thyme Movie Clip - Marriage

Wild Mountain Thyme Movie Clip - Marriage 00:41

 Wild Mountain Thyme Movie Clip - Marriage Plot synopsis: John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic MOONSTRUCK, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME movie clip - Come to New York [Video]

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME movie clip - Come to New York

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME movie clip - Come to New York - John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:45Published
Jamie Dornan embarrassed by folk music past [Video]

Jamie Dornan embarrassed by folk music past

Jamie Dornan was left red-faced while promoting his new movie Wild Mountain Thyme with his co-star Emily Blunt, when his past as a folk singer was exposed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
WILD MOUNTAIN THYME movie clip - You Don't Look Perfect Yourself [Video]

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME movie clip - You Don't Look Perfect Yourself

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME movie clip - You Don't Look Perfect Yourself - John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:53Published