Emily Blunt's 'Wild Mountain Thyme' might secretly be the strangest movie of 2020
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Good new movies aren't hard to come by, even in a year as strange as 2020, and neither are bad ones. But it's not every week you stumble upon a film so baffling that you forget about "good" or "bad" completely, and know only that you need to talk about it immediately with anyone you can.
Plot synopsis: John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic MOONSTRUCK, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony...
WILD MOUNTAIN THYME movie clip - You Don't Look Perfect Yourself - John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The..