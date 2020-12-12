The best meteor shower of 2020 is about to light up our atmosphere
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
NASA enthusiastically recommends that you check out the sky.
The peak of the brilliant annual Geminids meteor shower is happening on Dec. 13 and 14, the space agency advised on Friday. This natural light show is created when the leftover trail of dust and bits from an asteroid or rocky comet (called 3200 Phaethon) fall...
