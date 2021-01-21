Facebook’s Trump ban could be lifted by its Oversight Board

Facebook’s “indefinite” ban on Donald Trump could be lifted by the company’s Oversight Board, the company announced on Thursday. The former US president’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked in the wake of the US Capitol insurrection, due to concerns that Trump would use the platform to foment further violence. At the time, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the ban would remain in place at least until Joe Biden replaced him as president. But now that the inauguration has taken place, the decision has been referred to the platform’s new Oversight Board, raising the possibility that his account could be reinstated. [Read: How Netflix…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Facebook