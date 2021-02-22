Watch: Amazing NASA footage shows Perseverance rover setting down on Mars

Watch: Amazing NASA footage shows Perseverance rover setting down on Mars

The Next Web

Published

NASA today released breathtaking new footage from the Perseverance rover’s arrival on the surface of Mars. The Perseverance rover left for the red planet on 30 July 2020. After a mostly uneventful transit through space, it managed to touch down on the surface of Mars at 20:55 UTC on 18 February 2021. I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.#CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/7w3rbvbyoL pic.twitter.com/H3q1M0YJAd — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021 Its mission, per NASA: Seek signs of ancient life and collect samples…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: NASA

Full Article