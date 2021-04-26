Camera shootout: OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo and OnePlus, both companies under the BBK umbrella, have tried to make their phones compete with Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy Series. The biggest challenge they had to face was to get their camera to produce stunning photos. This year both companies have tried to up the camera game in their own way. Vivo went with a large main sensor, a gimbal-stabilized ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telescope zoom sensor. While OnePlus bet big on improved color science and a “natural look” through its partnership with Hasselblad. I got a chance to pit these very able snappers against each other…



This story continues at The Next Web