US Supreme Court to decide if schools can punish kids for social media posts

A teenage cheerleader’s Snapchat post will feature in an upcoming Supreme Court ruling to decide whether children have a right to free speech in the US. A 9th grade girl took to Snapchat to vent her frustrations after learning she hadn’t been selected to the varsity cheer squad at her Pennsylvania high school. While her message was explicit, “fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything,” it certainly didn’t appear threatening. However, when one of the cheer coaches was made aware of the post via a screenshot (Snapchat posts are intended to be temporary, lasting only 24 hours), the girl…



