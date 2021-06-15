You’ll only get 3 free months of Apple TV+ with your new devices soon

After launching Apple TV+ in November 2019, Apple has consistently given a year-long free trial of its streaming video service — and sometimes more — to anyone who has purchased a new compatible device. Now, that’s set to change. The company has silently updated the Apple TV+ terms to reduce the trial to three months when you buy a new Apple gadget. Here’s what the full text says: Eligible devices activated July 1, 2021 or later will qualify for offers of 3 months free Apple TV+. Eligible devices activated on June 30, 2021 or earlier will qualify for offers of 12 months free Apple TV+. $4.99/month after free…



