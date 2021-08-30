The deep significance of Shang-Chi, Marvel's first Asian superhero
Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, and Florian Munteanu on why this film is important in the MCU.Full Article
Destin Daniel Cretton directs the first Marvel film led by an Asian superhero. He walks CNN through all the action, on screen and..
Ever since he emigrated from China to Canada as a child, the star has blazed his own path. Now he's about to soar to new heights as..