Save hundreds on a subscription to this top-rated SEO tool that helps you craft content that ranks

Online, SEO is arguably the most powerful way to spread the word about a business. As an incredibly effective marketing tool, it helps organizations reach more of their audience without spending much. It’s not surprising why companies of all sizes harness its power to extend their reach and influence. For smaller teams, it may be tougher to reach the top of search engine rankings considering how it may take a ton of resources to produce Google-friendly content. Luckily, there’s a tool that can help on that front. WriterZen is a B2B SaaS tool that is packed with features that lend…



This story continues at The Next Web