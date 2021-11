*UPDATE: Nov. 19, 2021, 10:10 a.m. EST *Black Friday sales have begun. Here are the best deals on air fryers as of Nov. 19.



· *TOP BEST BUY AIR FRYER DEAL: *Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 eight quart XL Pressure Cooker and Steam Fryer with SmartLid, an all-in-one pressure cooker and air fryer combo— *$229.99* [DEL: $329.99 :DEL] (save...