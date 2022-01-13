Dropbox now has a native app for M1 Macs, with improved performance

Update (January 13, 2022): Dropbox has finally released a native version for Apple’s ARM-based Macs and MacBooks. This version will have better performance than Intel-based software running on an emulator. You can download it here. Given their performance and power, it’s natural to be lured by Apple’s new lineup of ARM-based MacBooks. I made the switch to the M1-powered Air earlier this year, so I wouldn’t be surprised if many of you might be eyeing the Pro with the M1X processor — despite the notch. When your favorite applications support the native ARM architecture, the laptops are an absolute dream…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Dropbox