Fake footage of the Ukraine-Russia war is spreading like wildfire — here’s how to spot it

Amid the alarming images of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the past few days, millions of people have also seen misleading, manipulated or false information about the conflict on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Telegram. One example is this video of military jets posted to TikTok, which is historical footage but captioned as live video of the situation in Ukraine. Old footage, rebadged on TikTok as the latest from Ukraine. TikTok Visuals, because of their persuasive potential and attention-grabbing nature, are an especially potent choice for those seeking to mislead. Where creating, editing or sharing inauthentic…



This story continues at The Next Web