How Russia's False Flags Helped Launch A War In Ukraine

Watch VideoAs Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine by land and by air, its President Vladimir Putin's official state news agencies and online allies have been waging their own campaign of information warfare.
Their videos have racked up countless views online, but upon closer review and using the open-source resources...
Watch VideoAs Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine by land and by air, its President Vladimir Putin's official state news agencies and online allies have been waging their own campaign of information warfare.