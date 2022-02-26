Russians Push Toward Ukraine's Capital; Residents Take Cover

Russians Push Toward Ukraine's Capital; Residents Take Cover

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoRussian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. The country's leader refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting he would stay.

"The fight is here," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian...

Full Article