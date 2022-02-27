West Unleashes SWIFT Bans, More Crushing Penalties On Russia

West Unleashes SWIFT Bans, More Crushing Penalties On Russia

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial...

Full Article