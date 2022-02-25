U.S. Protesters Show Support For Ukraine

Watch VideoDemonstrators around the world denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, waving Ukrainian flags as they joined thousands of shocked Russians who held rallies of their own to demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin end the attack.
In New York, protesters chanted "Stand with Ukraine" and "Stop the War"...
