Twitter dismissed from Rep. Devin Nunes’ defamation suit over parody accounts Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

A Virginia judge has dismissed Twitter from a $250 million defamation suit filed by Republican California congressman Devin Nunes that targeted parody accounts claiming to… 👓 View full article

