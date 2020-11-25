Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: Pharmacy Point-Of-Sale Price Concession And PBM Service Fee Safe Harbor Final Rule May Reshape Medicare Part D: What Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Need To Know Now - Arnold & Porter

Mondaq Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
On November 20, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General issued a final rule that provides for significant changes to the Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbors that protect ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is it safe to go trick-or-treating in 2020? Some medical experts say yes, with added safety measures [Video]

Is it safe to go trick-or-treating in 2020? Some medical experts say yes, with added safety measures

With COVID-19 still a concern, families all over the United States are wondering if it's safe to go trick-or-treating this year. Some medical experts say with some added safety precautions, your family..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:27Published