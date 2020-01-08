Global  

Sex Education's Emma Mackey says men like Prince Andrew have 'archaic' ways of thinking about sex

Independent Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
'It makes my skin crawl', says actor
News video: Emma Mackey interview on Sex Education season 2, female sexuality, Gillian Anderson

Emma Mackey interview on Sex Education season 2, female sexuality, Gillian Anderson 02:42

 Emma Mackey is interviewed at the London premiere of Netflix's Sex Education season 2 and discusses female sexuality and her co-star, Gillian Anderson, on Wednesday evening (January 8).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Emma Mackey talks being possibly 'part of a movement' with 'Sex Education' second season [Video]Emma Mackey talks being possibly 'part of a movement' with 'Sex Education' second season

Emma Mackey says Sex Education talks about an interesting topic, and it's a relief and honour to be part of it.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:35Published

Sex Education cast reveal what they'd ask in sex ed class [Video]Sex Education cast reveal what they'd ask in sex ed class

Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and the rest of the Sex Education cast reveal what they would've asked in sex education class at school. Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 03:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Crown 'probably won't' cover current events such as Prince Andrew scandal or Harry and Meghan

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie said show 'will not travel into the present day'
Independent

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson & 'Sex Education' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere!

Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa happily strike a pose together while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of season two of...
Just Jared

