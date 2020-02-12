Delivery florist's hilarious Valentine's Day note saving lads across Auckland

Forgotten to buy a Valentine's Day gift for your one and only today? Don't worry, this Auckland florist can get you out of the "sin bin". Pine & Ginger Floral Co , a service that sells and delivers bouquets, has decided to help...



Recent related videos from verified sources Bouquet hopes to keep love not coronavirus in air this Valentine's Day A florist in Manilla has created a special Valentine's Day bouquet to tackle the viral outbreak from ChinaView on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:40Published 8 hours ago 10 Ways to Treat Yourself This Valentine’s Day 10 Ways to Treat Yourself This Valentine’s Day Whether you have a significant other or not, your relationship with yourself is the most important. Self care is the perfect way to love yourself on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18Published 13 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Say it with sanitiser: Beijing florist takes on coronavirus for Valentine's Day It's the eve of Valentine's Day and flower seller Cai Xiaoman is enclosing a special gift - a small bottle of hand sanitiser to ward off coronavirus - as she...

Reuters 12 hours ago



Malaysia’s online florist Flower Chimp gears up for Valentine’s Day deliveries KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 12 February 2020 - Southeast Asia's $100bn online economy is booming - experts predict massive growth to a...

Media OutReach 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this