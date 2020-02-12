Global  

Delivery florist's hilarious Valentine's Day note saving lads across Auckland

New Zealand Herald Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Forgotten to buy a Valentine's Day gift for your one and only today? Don't worry, this Auckland florist can get you out of the "sin bin". Pine & Ginger Floral Co , a service that sells and delivers bouquets, has decided to help...
