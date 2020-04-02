The Latest: Taiwan plans to donate 10 million face masks

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Taiwan has announced it is planning to donate 10 million face masks, plus medicine, to medical staff in countries that are fighting coronavirus 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Price-Gouging Allegation Leaves 750,000 Face Masks in Limbo 01:14 Price-Gouging Allegation Leaves 750,000 Face Masks in Limbo The state of Texas sued a Houston auctioneer after halting an auction of 750,000 medical-grade and N95 face masks. The state accused the auctioneer of price gouging in the sale of the masks commonly used by health professionals. The lawsuit...