The Latest: Taiwan plans to donate 10 million face masks

Price-Gouging Allegation Leaves 750,000 Face Masks in Limbo The state of Texas sued a Houston auctioneer after halting an auction of 750,000 medical-grade and N95 face masks. The state accused the auctioneer of price gouging in the sale of the masks commonly used by health professionals. The lawsuit...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
It's the Constitution, Stupid! RT @axios: World coronavirus updates:
° In the U.K., 500 people were reported dead within the last 24 hours.
° Iran's reported death toll… 3 minutes ago
Axios World coronavirus updates:
° In the U.K., 500 people were reported dead within the last 24 hours.
° Iran's reporte… https://t.co/t8PCasb9qJ 15 hours ago