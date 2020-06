Biden demands Facebook change its political speech rules Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign published an open letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, calling for the company to fact-check politicians' ads and..

Female Democrats Want Stronger Response From Biden On Tara Reade



Democratic activists and women’s groups are trying to convince Joe Biden to address the sex assault allegations against him head on. The groups feel if that Biden's silence risks depressing turnout.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on May 14, 2020