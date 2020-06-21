AP FACT CHECK: Trump at rally falsely cites a Biden apology

Global  

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump falsely told supporters Saturday night that Democratic rival Joe Biden apologized for opposing his restrictions on travel from China early in the coronavirus pandemic. On multiple fronts, the revival of the Trump campaign rally marked the return of distortions from months ago.

Trump's remarks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed days of self-congratulation as well as trashing of the Obama administration in which Biden served as vice president. Many of the president's statements — on the pandemic, public unrest over police brutality, his record on veterans and more — were inaccurate.

A sampling from Saturday night and the past week:

RALLY

TRUMP, saying Biden accused him of being xenophobic for limiting travel from China, where the pandemic began: "He apologized a month later.”

THE FACTS: This didn't happen. Biden did not apologize. He actually supported Trump's travel restrictions.

The Democrat has indeed accused Trump of having a record of xenophobia, and hasn't apologized for doing so. Trump began calling the virus the “China virus” at one point, prompting Biden to urge the country not to take a turn toward xenophobia or racism in the pandemic.

Trump set that description aside for a time, but he went back to stereotyping at the rally, referring to the “kung flu” as well as the “Chinese virus.”

___

TRUMP: "We passed VA Choice. ... It's never happened before.”

THE FACTS: A false and frequent statement, pilfering from President Barack Obama's record. VA Choice, which gives veterans opportunities under certain conditions to get private health care at public expense, passed during the Obama administration. Trump signed legislation expanding the program.

___

VIRUS THREAT

TRUMP: “Biden got failing grades and polls on...
