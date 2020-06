entertainment.ie The event aims to highlight the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalised communities https://t.co/1UliLlR0D2 37 minutes ago CBC Entertainment Dwayne Johnson, Shakira, Justin Bieber highlight coronavirus equity concert https://t.co/JvKjpx10tS https://t.co/5sf2aqIyyG 41 minutes ago ailisi Dwayne Johnson, Shakira, Justin Bieber highlight coronavirus equity concert | CBC News https://t.co/YImOo0P612 52 minutes ago KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK Shakira, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson and more performing at coronavirus-themed concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson https://t.co/7z8t7P2Mvu 1 hour ago I am Music I think everyone here likes music no? https://t.co/HjPjpUUzRB 1 hour ago 1News #Shakira, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson and more performing at coronavirus-themed concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson… https://t.co/wEpNC0NElO 2 hours ago Eric Vanderburg Shakira, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson and more performing at coronavirus-themed concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson https://t.co/deplkmGMtU 3 hours ago entertainment.ie The event is titled 'Global Goal: United for Our Future' and Dwayne Johnson isn't the only celeb appearing at it https://t.co/1UliLlzpes 3 hours ago