Face mask of gold: Pune man splurges Rs 2.8 lakh on unique mask amid Covid



A Pune resident has shot to limelight with a unique face mask. Shankar Kurade of Pimpri-Chinchwad splurged Rs 2.89 lakh on a mask made of gold. He reportedly said that the mask has minute holes for air.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08 Published 18 hours ago

Airbnb Reveals 4th of July Travel Trends Including Uptick in Rural Traveling!



The 4th of July is going to be different this year, to say the least. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:54 Published 5 days ago