Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24 Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

YouTuber Nicole Thea and her unborn baby have died, her family revealed over the weekend.The news was confirmed by her family on Instagram with a photo of the star, 24, according to Fox News."To all Nicole's friends and supporters... YouTuber Nicole Thea and her unborn baby have died, her family revealed over the weekend.The news was confirmed by her family on Instagram with a photo of the star, 24, according to Fox News."To all Nicole's friends and supporters... 👓 View full article