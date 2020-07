Actress Troian Bellisario says attending Harry and Meghan's wedding was 'a nightmare' Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Troian Bellisario had "anxiety" about attending Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding.The Pretty Little Liars star was among the guests at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding because her husband, Patrick J. Adams, played... Troian Bellisario had "anxiety" about attending Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding.The Pretty Little Liars star was among the guests at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding because her husband, Patrick J. Adams, played... 👓 View full article