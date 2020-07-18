Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Beatrice's wedding: Prince Andrew's photo snub cements his fall from grace

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Princess Beatrice's wedding: Prince Andrew's photo snub cements his fall from graceCOMMENT Like the Yorks who went before them, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have always prided themselves on the strength of their family unit.When King George VI was the Duke of York, he used to describe himself, his wife the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony 00:57

 Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Queen Elizabeth, 94, and the Duke of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice [Video]

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this