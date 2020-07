Palace initially thought Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview went well, says presenter Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Duke of York's aides were "pleased" with his Newsnight interview, until they saw the public's reaction, Emily Maitlis has claimed.Maitlis, who interviewed the Duke about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, said the Palace was...

