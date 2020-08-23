Global  
 

London's Tower Bridge stuck: City curses malfunctioning landmark

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
London's Tower Bridge stuck: City curses malfunctioning landmarkLondon's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight.It was first brought to the attention of the...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Chaos as London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck

Chaos as London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck 00:39

 This is the moment London's famous Tower Bridge got stuck on Saturday (August 22nd) afternoon causing chaos on the roads leading up to the landmark. The crossing failed to close after allowing a ship to pass along the River Thames. "I took this video on a city cruise boat going under Tower...

