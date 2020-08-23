London's Tower Bridge stuck: City curses malfunctioning landmark
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight.It was first brought to the attention of the...
This is the moment London's famous Tower Bridge got stuck on Saturday (August 22nd) afternoon causing chaos on the roads leading up to the landmark.
The crossing failed to close after allowing a ship to pass along the River Thames.
"I took this video on a city cruise boat going under Tower...