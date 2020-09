Ben Cross, star of 'Chariots of Fire' who appeared in 'Star Trek,' dies at 72



English actor Ben Cross has died. Cross is known for his roles on "Star Trek" and "Dark Shadows". The actor is, however, best known for his breakout role in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire". His..

Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago