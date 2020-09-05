Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iron streak, golden memory: Ripken embraces 2,131st game

Newsday Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
It's been 25 years since Cal Ripken broke Lou Gehrig's major league record for consecutive games played
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this