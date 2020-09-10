The Latest: WHO scientist: Trial suspension a 'wake-up call' Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )





Dr. Soumya Swaminathan called the pause in Oxford’s clinical trial “a wake-up call” to the global community to realize “there are ups and downs in research.”



Swaminathan says early data in human vaccine candidates so far has been “quite promising,” showing the shots trigger an immune response. But she says trials must be conducted in tens of



“It could be that we see some results end of the year, it could be next year,” she said. “We have to be a little bit patient and wait for the results.”



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK



— UN Secretary General appeals to donor countries for $35B for WHO virus initiatives



— Scotland joins England on social gathering limit of 6 people



— India has record spike of 95K new virus cases, infections spread outside cities



— The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs remain stuck at a historically high level six months after the coronavirus pandemic flattened the economy.



— Health experts have expressed strong skepticism about the British government’s ambitious plans to carry out millions of coronavirus tests daily. They say the strategy is “fundamentally flawed” and based on technology that doesn’t yet exist.



— The coronavirus pandemic is reshaping how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11... LONDON — The World Health Organization’s chief scientist says the agency isn’t overly worried about the pause in the clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.Dr. Soumya Swaminathan called the pause in Oxford’s clinical trial “a wake-up call” to the global community to realize “there are ups and downs in research.”Swaminathan says early data in human vaccine candidates so far has been “quite promising,” showing the shots trigger an immune response. But she says trials must be conducted in tens of thousands of people to determine whether a vaccine can safely protect people from infection.“It could be that we see some results end of the year, it could be next year,” she said. “We have to be a little bit patient and wait for the results.”___HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK— UN Secretary General appeals to donor countries for $35B for WHO virus initiatives— Scotland joins England on social gathering limit of 6 people— India has record spike of 95K new virus cases, infections spread outside cities— The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs remain stuck at a historically high level six months after the coronavirus pandemic flattened the economy.— Health experts have expressed strong skepticism about the British government’s ambitious plans to carry out millions of coronavirus tests daily. They say the strategy is “fundamentally flawed” and based on technology that doesn’t yet exist.— The coronavirus pandemic is reshaping how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis



Violence in West Jerusalem as thousands of protesters call on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50 Published on July 22, 2020

Tweets about this

