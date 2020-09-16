Kim Kardashian joins celebrities in social media 'freeze' against hate

Kim Kardashian defends new SKIMS maternity collection after backlash



Kim Kardashian was forced to defend her new SKIMS maternity collection after facing a backlash on social media. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago

Watch: Facebook summoned by house panel on IT; BJP MPs gun for Shashi Tharoor



The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:54 Published on August 21, 2020