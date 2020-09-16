Global  
 

Kim Kardashian joins celebrities in social media 'freeze' against hate

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
NEW YORK: Celebrities including Kim Kardashian won't post on Instagram or Facebook for 24 hours from Wednesday as part of a protest to pressure the world's biggest social media firm to fight hate and disinformation.
 New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against Instagram's parent company Facebook and its handlng of misinformation and hate. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer...

