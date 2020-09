You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president



"One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics," the unidentified friend told the mag. Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:13 Published 16 hours ago President Trump Swipes At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After They Urge Americans To Vote



The couple, now living in Southern California, appeared in a Time 100 video urging people to vote. DeMarco Morgan reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:16 Published 4 days ago Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle after her and Prince Harry's political video



Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan drew criticism, including from President Trump, for a video urging Americans to vote. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this