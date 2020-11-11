Asia Today: Hong Kong, Singapore OK travel, virus in Vanuatu Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong and Singapore will start an air travel bubble at the end of November, allowing travelers from each city to visit the other without entering quarantine in a first step to stimulate tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Starting Nov. 22, visitors from either city must have a negative virus test result before they leave, when they arrive and before they return. Flights designated to carry passengers in the bubble will carry a maximum of 200 travelers each. It will start with one flight a day to each city and increase to two designated flights Dec. 7.



The bubble will be suspended for two weeks if either Hong Kong or Singapore reports a seven-day moving average of more than five untraceable coronavirus infections, according to the Hong Kong government.



“Hong Kong and Singapore are similar in terms of epidemic control. Both are regional aviation hubs and international cities, enjoying strong trade, investment, finance, tourism and people-to-people ties,” said Hong Kong’s secretary for commerce and economic development Edward Yau. “The revival of cross-border air travel between the two places is of utmost importance.”



He said that he hopes the aviation, tourism, hotel and retail businesses will benefit from the bubble, and that it would gradually help Hong Kong’s economy to recover.



Separately, government officials also announced that Hong Kong residents returning to the city from Guangdong province or Macau will be exempted from quarantine from Nov. 23, as long as they register in advance and test negative for the coronavirus.



However, the exemption from quarantine is only one-way, and Hong Kong residents travelling to the mainland must still serve 14 days of quarantine on arrival.



A temporary daily quota of visitors is in place.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest



Choy Yuk-Ling was taken into custody for traffic violations, but activists fear that is not the real reason behind her arrest. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 6 days ago 23-year-old Congolese refugee founded a modeling agency in Hong Kong for models of color



Meet Harmony “Anne-Marie” Ilunga, a Congolese refugee who’s changing the modeling landscape in Hong Kong. Credit: ITK Best Bites x Kraft Duration: 01:10 Published 6 days ago Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist



Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory's answer to Greta Thunberg. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago

