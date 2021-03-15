A vicar who claims he has insider knowledge says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's backyard wedding "did not take place".Rev Mark Edwards claims he discussed the event in a phone call with the Archbishop of Canterbury's office and...Full Article
Meghan and Harry's backyard wedding 'didn't happen', claims vicar
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Vicar says Meghan Markle's secret wedding claims are untrue
Hull Daily Mail
Meghan Markle said she and Harry were married in a private garden ceremony days before their televised wedding
You might like
More coverage
No Seriously, Piers Morgan Hates Meghan Markle – The History Behind His Vitriol
The Wrap
Piers Morgan’s feud with Meghan Markle came to a head this week, culminating in the British TV host’s resignation from “Good..
-
Meghan Markle's Alleged Email Complaining About False Kate Middleton Claims Surfaces
AceShowbiz
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Backyard Wedding Not Legally Binding
AceShowbiz
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'Backyard' Wedding Wasn't Official
TMZ.com
-
Meghan Markle says royals fretted over how dark her son Archie's skin would be, claims Kate Middleton made her cry before wedding
Zee News