The Ellen Show is ending after 19 seasons
U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years, the Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday.Full Article
The talk show host spoke to The Hollywood Reporter saying the upcoming 19th season will be its last.
Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show after 19 seasons, citing a "need to be challenged."