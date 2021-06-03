Bride dies of heart attack at her wedding in India, so groom marries sister instead

Bride dies of heart attack at her wedding in India, so groom marries sister instead

New Zealand Herald

Published

A bride collapsed and died on her wedding day – so the groom married her sister instead.And no, that's not a disturbing storyline of a Hollywood movie; it really happened at a wedding in India last week.The bride, only identified...

Full Article