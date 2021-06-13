OPINION Of all the things one could accuse Harry and Meghan of in 2021, being boring is simply not one of them.Sure, they may be accused of sacrificing the royal family on the altar of TV ratings and going rogue in the most damaging...Full Article
Daniela Elser: Queen's plan to repair royal rift with Prince Harry and Meghan
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Edward talks to CNN about his father's legacy and family rift
Bleacher Report AOL
Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest child, speaks exclusively to CNN on a number of topics on the British Royal family –..
Duke of Sussex discussed daughter's name plan with grandmother Queen Elizabeth
Bang Media International Limited
The Queen makes huge step towards healing Prince Harry rift
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Prince William and Prince Harry were seated opposite each other at Prince Philip's funeral
Princes William and Harry sat opposite each other at Prince Philip's funeral amid a rumoured rift between the royal siblings.
Bang Media International Limited