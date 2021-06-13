Daniela Elser: Queen's plan to repair royal rift with Prince Harry and Meghan

Daniela Elser: Queen's plan to repair royal rift with Prince Harry and Meghan

New Zealand Herald

Published

OPINION Of all the things one could accuse Harry and Meghan of in 2021, being boring is simply not one of them.Sure, they may be accused of sacrificing the royal family on the altar of TV ratings and going rogue in the most damaging...

Full Article