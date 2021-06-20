The Duchess of Sussex has revealed her new children's book includes a secret tribute to Princess Diana.Meghan Markle said forget-me-nots, which were Diana's favourite flowers, can be seen in the pages of The Bench, reports Metro...Full Article
Meghan Markle reveals sweet nod to Princess Diana in her children's book The Bench
New Zealand Herald
